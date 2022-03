Kentucky hotel offers amenities for those traveling with their houseplants Lexington's Ellwood will soon offer what it calls the world's first plant-friendly hotel experience. People can bring their leafy plants into suites selected for plant-friendly natural light.

National Kentucky hotel offers amenities for those traveling with their houseplants Kentucky hotel offers amenities for those traveling with their houseplants Listen · 0:28 0:28 Lexington's Ellwood will soon offer what it calls the world's first plant-friendly hotel experience. People can bring their leafy plants into suites selected for plant-friendly natural light. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor