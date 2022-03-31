The vibe has shifted, plus 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me'

You may see it in the news or on social media. You may be feeling different in your relationships or with your job. The "vibe" has shifted. Our guest host Jasmine Garsd is joined by Elamin Abdelmahmoud, culture writer for BuzzFeed News and host of CBC's pop culture podcast Pop Chat, to learn more about this vibe shift and why we all may be feeling a little off right now.



Plus, a chat with Dylan Marron, author and host of the book/show Conversations with People Who Hate Me on how he talks to people with opposing views. That's followed by a game of Who Said That with Jonny Sun.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Liam McBain, Anjuli Sastry Krbechek, Andrea Gutierrez, and Jinae West. Our intern is Aja Drain. We had engineering help from Neal Rauch. Our editor is Jordana Hochman.