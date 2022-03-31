Accessibility links
In Case You Missed It: Nutrition 101 : 1A From the food wheel, to the food pyramid, to MyPlate, schools in the U.S. have incorporated food education into their curricula. But does the way we learn about nutrition really set us up for a healthy relationship with food and our bodies?

With the pandemic moving classrooms to dining room tables, parents have levied criticism against current nutrition lessons, worried that the way educators discuss food and health is missing the mark.

For this episode of our In Case You Missed It series, where we've tackled the topics you told us you wished you'd learned about in school, we're tackling nutrition.

We're busting the myths you might've heard in your seventh grade health class and breaking down what "healthy" actually means.

What do you remember learning, or not learning, about food in school?

A student eats a vegan meal served for lunch at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images hide caption

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A student eats a vegan meal served for lunch at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark and Deanna Belleny Lewis join us for the conversation.

