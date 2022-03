Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement from music at the age of 45. But it's unclear whether that means he'll never perform or release music again.

Music News Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires Daddy Yankee, a reggaeton 'leyenda,' retires Listen · 7:22 7:22 Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement from music at the age of 45. But it's unclear whether that means he'll never perform or release music again. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor