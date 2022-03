Across Ukraine, volunteers are helping in the war effort in all sorts of ways At a warehouse near the frontlines in southern Ukraine, volunteers are providing food to those who've evacuated from Russian-controlled territory, making bulletproof vests and helping fix car windows.

Europe Across Ukraine, volunteers are helping in the war effort in all sorts of ways Across Ukraine, volunteers are helping in the war effort in all sorts of ways Listen · 3:29 3:29 At a warehouse near the frontlines in southern Ukraine, volunteers are providing food to those who've evacuated from Russian-controlled territory, making bulletproof vests and helping fix car windows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor