It's been a volatile quarter on Wall Street, fueling fears about a possible recession On Wall Street, the first quarter of 2022 was characterized by extreme volatility, as the Federal Reserve started to hike interest rates to fight surging inflation and Russia invaded Ukraine.

Economy It's been a volatile quarter on Wall Street, fueling fears about a possible recession It's been a volatile quarter on Wall Street, fueling fears about a possible recession Listen · 3:22 3:22 On Wall Street, the first quarter of 2022 was characterized by extreme volatility, as the Federal Reserve started to hike interest rates to fight surging inflation and Russia invaded Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor