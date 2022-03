The UN says it needs a record-breaking $4.4 billion to help Afghanistan The United Nations is seeking $4.4 billion — a record amount — to help Afghanistan. The appeal comes as countries around the world try to deal with skyrocketing prices due to the war in Ukraine.

