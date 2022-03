Remembering husband, father and dinosaur fanatic Chris Gegwich, who died from COVID Attorney and father Chris Gegwich died from COVID-19 in 2020. He is remembered by his wife, Michele Gegwich, for his brilliance, love of ska music and keen interest in dinosaurs.

Obituaries Remembering husband, father and dinosaur fanatic Chris Gegwich, who died from COVID Remembering husband, father and dinosaur fanatic Chris Gegwich, who died from COVID Listen · 3:09 3:09 Attorney and father Chris Gegwich died from COVID-19 in 2020. He is remembered by his wife, Michele Gegwich, for his brilliance, love of ska music and keen interest in dinosaurs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor