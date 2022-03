The NCAA made moves toward gender equality this March Madness, but there's work to do The women's division 1 college basketball tournament soon comes to a close in Minneapolis. Many wonder whether changes in the event have put it on more a equal footing with the men's tournament.

The women's division 1 college basketball tournament soon comes to a close in Minneapolis. Many wonder whether changes in the event have put it on more a equal footing with the men's tournament.