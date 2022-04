As Ukraine and Russia meet again for talks, fighting continues in parts of Ukraine Just days ago — during another round of peace talks — Russia said it would reduce its troop presence around the capital Kyiv. Ukrainians are skeptical that Russia is going to relieve pressure.

