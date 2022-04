What factors, such as inflation, affected the monthly jobless report? The Labor Department is issuing its monthly report card on jobs and unemployment. The job market has been unusually tight, which is pushing up both wages and prices.

Business What factors, such as inflation, affected the monthly jobless report? What factors, such as inflation, affected the monthly jobless report? Listen · 4:06 4:06 The Labor Department is issuing its monthly report card on jobs and unemployment. The job market has been unusually tight, which is pushing up both wages and prices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor