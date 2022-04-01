Singer cancels concert to watch Duke and North Carolina in the NCAA Final Four

If you're a die hard Tar Heels fan like country singer Eric Church, you are not missing that game for anything. Church canceled his sold-out show in San Antonio, Texas. The backlash has been fierce.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAROLINA")

ERIC CHURCH: (Singing) There's a cabin in a valley...

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tomorrow, bitter rivals Duke and North Carolina face off in the NCAA Final Four for the first time. Now, if you're a die-hard Tar Heels fan like country singer Eric Church, you are not missing that game for anything, not even for his own concert. Church canceled his sold-out show in San Antonio, then told his fans why. Ticket holders get their money back, but the backlash has been fierce. Now, note to NPR management - if Cal State Northridge ever gets to the Final Four, count me out of this show that week. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.