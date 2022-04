Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts tech CEO to get her colleagues out of Russia The CEO of a U.S. tech company, who partnered with a Russian firm and began hiring staff in Russia a decade ago, is scrambling to book flights in a bid to get her colleagues out of the country.

Special Series Planet Money Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts tech CEO to get her colleagues out of Russia Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts tech CEO to get her colleagues out of Russia Listen · 3:27 3:27 The CEO of a U.S. tech company, who partnered with a Russian firm and began hiring staff in Russia a decade ago, is scrambling to book flights in a bid to get her colleagues out of the country. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor