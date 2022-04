As the price of gas goes up, can the U.S. turn to Venezuela for oil? NPR's A Martinez speaks with author and journalist William Neuman about the tangled relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela, and America's re-assessment based on the new global oil dynamic.

Business As the price of gas goes up, can the U.S. turn to Venezuela for oil? As the price of gas goes up, can the U.S. turn to Venezuela for oil? Listen · 6:42 6:42 NPR's A Martinez speaks with author and journalist William Neuman about the tangled relationship between the U.S. and Venezuela, and America's re-assessment based on the new global oil dynamic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor