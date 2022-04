Efforts to unionize workers has taken off across the country Votes are being counted in union elections at Amazon warehouses in New York and Alabama. Starbucks is also seeing a rapid rise in union activity.

Business Efforts to unionize workers has taken off across the country Efforts to unionize workers has taken off across the country Listen · 3:35 3:35 Votes are being counted in union elections at Amazon warehouses in New York and Alabama. Starbucks is also seeing a rapid rise in union activity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor