The war in Ukraine highlights strained relations between the U.S. and Middle East NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a geopolitical risk consultancy firm, about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected U.S. relations in the Middle East.

Europe The war in Ukraine highlights strained relations between the U.S. and Middle East The war in Ukraine highlights strained relations between the U.S. and Middle East Listen · 5:11 5:11 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, a geopolitical risk consultancy firm, about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected U.S. relations in the Middle East. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor