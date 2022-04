The White House announces moves to gender neutral passports The Biden administration soon will allow people to indicate their gender as X on U.S. passports. Until now, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people had to choose male or female.

National The White House announces moves to gender neutral passports The White House announces moves to gender neutral passports Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration soon will allow people to indicate their gender as X on U.S. passports. Until now, non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming people had to choose male or female. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor