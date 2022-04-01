The News Roundup For April 1, 2022

As the war in Ukraine rages on, and oil prices remain in flux. President Joe Biden has promised to send more aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his forces while also releasing barrels from the U.S. oil reserve to soften gas prices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called "don't say gay" bill into law.

And Maine Sen. Susan Collins became the first Republican to announce that she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

After reports that Putin was planning to pull back some Russian troops, U.S. officials have said he's instead repositioning his forces.

Meanwhile, European countries are strategizing to cut dependence on Russian gas. Germany has thrown the switch on a plan to ration gas as the war in Ukraine continues. The prime minister of Poland said his country will ban all imports of Russian gas, oil, and coal by the end of the year.

Security was bolstered across Israel and the occupied territories this week after a Palestinian gunman killed five in what is their fifth attack in less than two weeks.

William Brangham, Naftali Bendavid, and Jessica Taylor join us to discuss the week's biggest domestic headlines.

Nancy Youssef, Amy MacKinnon, Robert Moore join us for the discussion of international headlines.

