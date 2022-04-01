When bricks were rubles

Enlarge this image Yuri Mashin/AFP via Getty Images Yuri Mashin/AFP via Getty Images

When the USSR collapsed, the ruble tanked and items like bricks became a more desirable form of payment. The post-Soviet economy became a laboratory for curious experiments in money. A barter economy briefly emerged. Then a gas-backed currency. All this in less than 10 years.

Today, what this strange, short period in Russia's history can teach us about all currencies, and about what makes an economy and its money valuable.

Music: "New Pulse" "A Dream of Bronze" and "Tailwind."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.