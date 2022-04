In an Amazon 1st, workers on Staten Island have voted to unionize In a stunning breakthrough, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union. It will be the first unionized Amazon facility in the United States.

In a stunning breakthrough, Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union. It will be the first unionized Amazon facility in the United States.