Tokyo loosens strict public school uniform rules NPR's Kelsey Snell talks with Japan-based reporter for Vice World News, Hanako Montgomery, about the lifting of decades-old school uniform rules in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Asia Tokyo loosens strict public school uniform rules Tokyo loosens strict public school uniform rules Audio will be available later today. NPR's Kelsey Snell talks with Japan-based reporter for Vice World News, Hanako Montgomery, about the lifting of decades-old school uniform rules in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor