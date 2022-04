Russian forces appear to be withdrawing from Kyiv, moving to cities in south and east Russian forces appear to be withdrawing in the area around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as they turn their attention and firepower further to the south and east.

Europe Russian forces appear to be withdrawing from Kyiv, moving to cities in south and east Russian forces appear to be withdrawing from Kyiv, moving to cities in south and east Listen · 3:48 3:48 Russian forces appear to be withdrawing in the area around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as they turn their attention and firepower further to the south and east. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor