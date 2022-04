Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is facing backlash inside and outside the country A Nicaraguan ambassador openly criticized his boss, President Daniel Ortega, saying the Central American country has become a dictatorship.

A Nicaraguan ambassador openly criticized his boss, President Daniel Ortega, saying the Central American country has become a dictatorship.