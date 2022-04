Minneapolis makes inclusive changes for its Muslim population ahead of Ramadan As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Imam Makram Nu'man El-Amin in Minneapolis about how the city has become more welcoming to its Muslim population.

Religion Minneapolis makes inclusive changes for its Muslim population ahead of Ramadan Minneapolis makes inclusive changes for its Muslim population ahead of Ramadan Listen · 5:32 5:32 As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Imam Makram Nu'man El-Amin in Minneapolis about how the city has become more welcoming to its Muslim population. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor