Chicago sneakerhead store Flee Club has been robbed 4 times in 2 years NPR's Scott Simon talks to Darris Kelly and Sabrian Sledge about the burglaries they've endured at their Chicago sneaker store, Flee Club.

Business Chicago sneakerhead store Flee Club has been robbed 4 times in 2 years Chicago sneakerhead store Flee Club has been robbed 4 times in 2 years Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Scott Simon talks to Darris Kelly and Sabrian Sledge about the burglaries they've endured at their Chicago sneaker store, Flee Club. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor