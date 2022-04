Utility prices in Italy have almost quadrupled due to reliance on Russian natural gas In Italy, which gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia, the war in Ukraine has as much as quadrupled utility prices. The government is trying to wean itself off of Russian fuel within three years.

