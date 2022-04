Ukraine says it has regained control of its capital Kyiv As the invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week with signs of a Russian pivot, we get the latest from Kyiv.

Europe Ukraine says it has regained control of its capital Kyiv Ukraine says it has regained control of its capital Kyiv Listen · 4:23 4:23 As the invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth week with signs of a Russian pivot, we get the latest from Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor