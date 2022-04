New York is debating bringing back cash bail New York policymakers are facing pressure to roll back the changes they made to the state's cash bail system three years ago. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Jon Campbell of WNYC about it.

New York is debating bringing back cash bail

New York policymakers are facing pressure to roll back the changes they made to the state's cash bail system three years ago. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Jon Campbell of WNYC about it.