Pakistan plunges into political crisis after its parliament was dissolved Pakistan's parliament has been dissolved, setting the stage for elections after Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided a no-confidence motion.

Asia Pakistan plunges into political crisis after its parliament was dissolved Pakistan plunges into political crisis after its parliament was dissolved Audio will be available later today. Pakistan's parliament has been dissolved, setting the stage for elections after Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided a no-confidence motion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor