South Carolina is the 2022 NCAA Women's championship winner The Gamecocks finished up the tournament with a 64-49 victory over the UConn Huskies.

Sports

South Carolina beats UConn to win 2022 NCAA women's championship

South Carolina players celebrate after winning the championship on Sunday night. Eric Gay/AP hide caption

The University of South Carolina triumphed over the University of Connecticut with a score of 64-49, crowning the Gamecocks as 2022 NCAA March Madness champions in the women's bracket.

After securing a lead at halftime, the Gamecocks continued plowing forward until the end of the game.

Throughout the tourney, the Gamecocks trampled Howard, Miami, North Carolina, Creighton and Louisville before the final match-up against UConn.

