President Zelenskyy appears at Grammys in video from Kyiv bunker The appearance comes as Russian forces continue pressing ahead with their invasion in Ukraine.
Special Series

The Grammy Awards

The winners were announced Feb. 8, but the nominees have been profiled all year on NPR.

President Zelenskyy appears at Grammys in video from Kyiv bunker

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, late Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP hide caption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared at the Grammy's Sunday night in a pre-taped speech as Russian forces continue pressing ahead with its invasion.

The short video was reportedly filmed within the last 48 hours, and was presented just before John Legend's performance of "Free."

