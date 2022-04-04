Tiny Desk Playlist: 2022 Grammy Winners

The 2022 Grammys returned with a bang this year in all its former in-person theatrical glory. Watching a host of talented acts take the Las Vegas stage got us reminiscing about when we witnessed many of these same faces take our very own, much tinier, stage.

We've been lucky enough to bask in the musical excellence of many of last night's winners in intimate, stripped down Tiny Desk performances over the years. A staggering 25 winners from last night's event have performed at the physical Tiny Desk in Washington D.C. or at smaller tables around the globe via our COVID-era Tiny Desk (home) concert series.

Join us in congratulating the winners and taking a look back at the 15 minutes we've shared with artists like Anderson .Paak, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo.

Anderson .Paak (of Silk Sonic)

(record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, best R&B song)

Jon Batiste

(album of the year, best American roots performance, best American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media, best music video)

Olivia Rodrigo

(best new artist, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album)

Black Coffee

(best dance/electronic music album)

St. Vincent

(best alternative music album)

Jazmine Sullivan

(best R&B performance, best R&B album)

Lucky Daye

(best progressive R&B album)

Tyler, The Creator

(best rap album)

Chris Stapleton

(best country solo performance, best country song, best country album)

Brothers Osborne

(best country duo/group performance)

Chick Corea

(best improvised solo jazz album, best latin jazz album)

Esperanza Spalding

(best jazz vocal album)

Juanes

(best latin rock or alternative album)

Los Lobos

(best Americana album)

Béla Fleck

(best bluegrass album)

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

(best contemporary blues album)

Rhiannon Giddens

(best folk album)

Jack Antonoff

(producer of the year, non-classical)

Arooj Aftab

(best global music performance)

Andra Day

(best compilation soundtrack for visual media)

Alicia Keys

(best immersive audio album)

Yo-Yo Ma

(best chamber music/small ensemble performance)

H.E.R.

(best traditional R&B performance)

Caroline Shaw

(best contemporary classical composition)

Anthony Ross Costanzo

(best opera recording)