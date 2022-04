News brief: Russia accused of war crimes, Parkland shooter, Pakistan political crisis The latest in the Russia-Ukraine war. The sentencing phase of the Parkland, Fla., school shooter begins Monday. Pakistan's prime minister dissolved parliament and called for a new election.

Europe News brief: Russia accused of war crimes, Parkland shooter, Pakistan political crisis News brief: Russia accused of war crimes, Parkland shooter, Pakistan political crisis Listen · 11:01 11:01 The latest in the Russia-Ukraine war. The sentencing phase of the Parkland, Fla., school shooter begins Monday. Pakistan's prime minister dissolved parliament and called for a new election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor