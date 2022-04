Images out of Bucha are difficult to look at, but it's important not to look away In the Ukrainian town of Bucha, dead bodies have been found along with mass graves after Russian forces withdrew from the area. It is on the outskirts of the capital city Kyiv.

Europe Images out of Bucha are difficult to look at, but it's important not to look away Images out of Bucha are difficult to look at, but it's important not to look away Listen · 3:25 3:25 In the Ukrainian town of Bucha, dead bodies have been found along with mass graves after Russian forces withdrew from the area. It is on the outskirts of the capital city Kyiv. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor