Advocates fret Ukraine war will overshadow Afghans trying to flee their country Thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. are still desperately seeking an exit. Advocates worry that they'll be forgotten as the world focuses on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

National Advocates fret Ukraine war will overshadow Afghans trying to flee their country Advocates fret Ukraine war will overshadow Afghans trying to flee their country Listen · 4:09 4:09 Thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. are still desperately seeking an exit. Advocates worry that they'll be forgotten as the world focuses on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor