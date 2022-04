Residents along the Texas Gulf Coast have spotted a flamingo on the run The flamingo is one of two pink birds that escaped a zoo in Kansas during a storm in 2005. Nicknamed Pink Floyd, the bird has been spotted along the Texas coast for several years.

