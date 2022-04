People in the U.S. with ties to Russia monitor the war in Ukraine closely Watching the war unfolding in Ukraine is hard for Russian Jews who fled the former Soviet Union. A rabbi in New York City tells NPR there's hope in taking action.

Europe People in the U.S. with ties to Russia monitor the war in Ukraine closely People in the U.S. with ties to Russia monitor the war in Ukraine closely Listen · 2:15 2:15 Watching the war unfolding in Ukraine is hard for Russian Jews who fled the former Soviet Union. A rabbi in New York City tells NPR there's hope in taking action. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor