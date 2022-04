Ultramarathoner with autism accomplishes his 100-mile goal It took Zach Bates just over 28 hours to complete the course earlier this year. At age 19, he became the youngest person to finish the rugged Arizona circuit known as the Coldwater Rumble.

Sports Ultramarathoner with autism accomplishes his 100-mile goal Ultramarathoner with autism accomplishes his 100-mile goal Listen · 0:27 0:27 It took Zach Bates just over 28 hours to complete the course earlier this year. At age 19, he became the youngest person to finish the rugged Arizona circuit known as the Coldwater Rumble. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor