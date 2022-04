Senate panel to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination NPR's A Martinez speaks with SCOTUSblog reporter Amy Howe about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's possible influence on the high court, if the full Senate votes to confirm her this week.

NPR's A Martinez speaks with SCOTUSblog reporter Amy Howe about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's possible influence on the high court, if the full Senate votes to confirm her this week.