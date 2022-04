FDA advisers meet this week on the future of COVID-19 vaccines FDA advisers meet Wednesday on the future of COVID vaccines. A fall booster push may be in works. And data is expected this month on vaccine efficacy in kids younger than five.

Health FDA advisers meet this week on the future of COVID-19 vaccines FDA advisers meet this week on the future of COVID-19 vaccines Listen · 6:28 6:28 FDA advisers meet Wednesday on the future of COVID vaccines. A fall booster push may be in works. And data is expected this month on vaccine efficacy in kids younger than five. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor