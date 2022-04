How Pakistan's political standoff will affect U.S. interests in the region Pakistan has been plunged into political crisis after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved parliament ahead of a vote on a no-confidence motion in which he was widely expected to lose.

Asia How Pakistan's political standoff will affect U.S. interests in the region How Pakistan's political standoff will affect U.S. interests in the region Listen · 3:31 3:31 Pakistan has been plunged into political crisis after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved parliament ahead of a vote on a no-confidence motion in which he was widely expected to lose. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor