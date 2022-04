'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood Ameera debuts on Ahlan Simsim — an Arabic-language Sesame Street series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict.

Television 'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood 'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood Listen · 0:27 0:27 Ameera debuts on Ahlan Simsim — an Arabic-language Sesame Street series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor