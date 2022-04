NCAA championship: Kansas is going for its 4th national title against North Carolina Two of the best all-time men's college basketball teams meet in Monday night's championship. Kansas faces off against North Carolina — in what is sure to be a classic NCAA title game.

Sports NCAA championship: Kansas is going for its 4th national title against North Carolina NCAA championship: Kansas is going for its 4th national title against North Carolina Listen · 3:24 3:24 Two of the best all-time men's college basketball teams meet in Monday night's championship. Kansas faces off against North Carolina — in what is sure to be a classic NCAA title game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor