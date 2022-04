White people feared COVID less after learning other races were hit hardest, data show New research finds that white Americans made aware about COVID's racial disparities cared less about the virus themselves. The data have potential implications for public health messaging.

Race White people feared COVID less after learning other races were hit hardest, data show White people feared COVID less after learning other races were hit hardest, data show Listen · 3:05 3:05 New research finds that white Americans made aware about COVID's racial disparities cared less about the virus themselves. The data have potential implications for public health messaging. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor