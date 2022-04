The man who led the 1st Amazon warehouse to unionize in America The story of Chris Smalls is one of the biggest underdog victories in modern corporate history. Fired two years ago, he has now organized Amazon's very first unionized warehouse in America.

The man who led the 1st Amazon warehouse to unionize in America