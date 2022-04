Jury selection begins for Parkland gunman who killed 17 people More than four years after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a Florida high school, the sentencing phase of his trial began Monday. He's pleaded guilty. A jury will decide if he gets the death penalty.

