#2228: Hockin' Loogies : The Best of Car Talk Robert from Los Angeles has just about had it with the traffic on his local, bumper-to-bumper, take-no-prisoners highway and he's begun jousting with aggressive tractor trailer drivers to vent his frustration. To put it mildly, the truckers aren't amused or intimidated by Robert in his Ford Escort and they are letting him know this in a road-ragey kind of way. Can Tom and Ray calm Robert down, or will he end up 'flattened on the 405'? Also, a new puzzler and more calls right here on the Best of Car Talk.

