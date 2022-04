News brief: war crimes probe, COVID relief deal, Sri Lanka protests Ukraine's president will address the U.N. Security Council. Senators reach a $10 billion deal on additional COVID funds. Protesters in Sri Lanka demand the president resign amid an economic crisis.

Europe News brief: war crimes probe, COVID relief deal, Sri Lanka protests News brief: war crimes probe, COVID relief deal, Sri Lanka protests Listen · 10:50 10:50 Ukraine's president will address the U.N. Security Council. Senators reach a $10 billion deal on additional COVID funds. Protesters in Sri Lanka demand the president resign amid an economic crisis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor