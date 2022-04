The French are divided over the country's airtime equality law for candidates In France, 12 presidential candidates are set to face off Sunday in the first round of the presidential election. And thanks to French election law, they all get equal time on the airwaves.

In France, 12 presidential candidates are set to face off Sunday in the first round of the presidential election. And thanks to French election law, they all get equal time on the airwaves.