College student in Michigan solves a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders

Migrating amphibians were being hit by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, The Washington Post reports.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A while back, a college freshman in Marquette, Mich., noticed a big problem for blue-spotted salamanders. Migrating amphibians were being smashed by cars while crossing the road in egg-laying season. So according to The Washington Post, Eli Bieri persuaded officials to block a park road for safe salamander passage, a move so popular the city now holds a Salamander Days Festival. Eli is now a senior at Northern Michigan University. After college, he's going to study frogs. It's MORNING EDITION.

